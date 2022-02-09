Nehru was indecisive, delayed Goa's liberation: Amit Shah

Panaji: Lack of decisive leadership by former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had led to the delay in the liberation of Goa from the colonial Portuguese regime, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Wednesday.

Shah, who was addressing an election rally in the Bicholim assembly constituency in North Goa, also said that voters in Goa had two clear choices ahead of the February 14 elections -- either vote for a Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party or cast ballot in favour of dynasty-ridden party like the Congress.

"Goa got independence after a lot of sacrifice and struggle. It took a lot of time for Goa to be independent. Yesterday, our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while speaking in Parliament, raised this issue. Who is responsible for the delay in Goa's independence?" Shah said at the rally in Bicholim where outgoing Speaker of the state legislative assembly Rajesh Patnekar is contesting the polls on the ruling BJP's ticket.

"History is witness that if Jawaharlal Nehru's leadership was decisive, then right after India got independence on August 15, 1947, Goa should have been liberated soon after," the Union Home Minister said. Goa was eventually liberated from Portuguese yoke in 1961.

Shah further said that the people of Goa had sampled BJP and Congress rules and knew what the two administrations represented.

"The people of Goa have witnessed both governments. The Congress rule was marked by instability and anarchy. BJP's government was about stability and development. This time all BJP workers are working for a hat trick in Goa," the Union Home Minister said.

"People of Goa have to decide whether they want a BJP government or a government led by a dynastic party where there is no democracy," he added.

Shah also said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India's borders had been secured as never before.

"There were attacks at Uri and Pulwama, our soldiers were burnt to death. In 10 days, the country's Prime Minister responded by ordering surgical and airstrikes on Pakistan soil and killed the terrorists. Modi has made India safer and sent a message to the world, that you cannot dare to threaten India's borders or Indian soldiers or you will be penalised," Shah said.