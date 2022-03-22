Nitin Gadkari praises Hyderabad's MEIL, says govt saved Rs. 5000 crore on Zojila Tunnel project

The Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Mr. Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday had showered praises on the Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd in Lok Sabha today.

The union minister in his speech said that the government had constructed several projects with transparent, time-bound, and result-oriented efforts.

Nitin Gadkari said that they have organised a workshop for the construction of the Zojila Tunnel where companies from Norway and other parts of the world participated which quoted an estimation of Rs. 12,000 crore with technical and financial calculations on the project.

However, the Union Minister asserted that in the tenders called for, Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited from Hyderabad won the contract. "And today I am very proud to say that by handing over the contract to the MEIL, the government could save Rs. 5,000 crores on the estimated cost," Union Minister added.