Odisha Cong chief slams BJD for abstaining from V-P polls

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) President Bhakta Charan Das, on Monday, criticised the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) over its decision to abstain from voting in the Vice-President's election scheduled for Tuesday.

Das said the decision was "anticipated" but deeply disappointing, as BJD once again failed to take a clear and historic stand in national politics.

"Though the BJD claims to be a secular party, history shows that it has often extended support to the BJP under the pretext of maintaining 'equity and distance'. This abstention is yet another continuation of the same pattern," he remarked.

The Congress leader alleged that BJD's stance not only undermines its role as an opposition party but also neglects the larger interests of the people of Odisha.

"They talk about taking decisions in the interest of Odisha, but what has Odisha gained from such political compromises? Has it improved education, wages for workers, or benefits for farmers? Where are the structural or institutional gains?" Das asked.

He also asserted that BJD's decision reflects a lack of political courage.

"The party has no strength to distance itself from the ruling establishments either at the Centre or in the state. By abstaining, they are once again exposing their weakness and their inability to act as a true Opposition voice," Das added.

Earlier, the BJD, on Monday, declared to abstain from voting for the post of Vice-President.

Speaking to media persons, senior BJD leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sasmit Patra said, "Discussions by our party President Naveen Patnaikji with the senior party leaders, Political Affairs Committee and MPs, the Biju Janata Dal has decided to abstain from the Vice-Presidential elections tomorrow. The BJD remains equidistant from both NDA and INDIA bloc alliances. We are focused on the development and welfare of Odisha and 4.5 crore people of Odisha."

Meanwhile, Union Minister and senior BJP leader Jual Oram remarked that by choosing to abstain from voting, the BJD and its party supremo Naveen Patnaik are indirectly supporting the NDA candidate.

The voting for the vacant Vice-President's position is scheduled to be held on September 9.

The BJP-led NDA has fielded veteran BJP leader and Maharashtra Governor, C.P. Radhakrishnan as its Vice-Presidential candidate while former Supreme Court judge Justice (Retired) B. Sudershan Reddy is the INDIA Bloc's candidate for the post.