Odisha govt run by billionaires, says Rahul

Bhubaneswar: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday accused the BJP government in Odisha of handing over the State’s land, water, forests and other resources to a handful of billionaires.

Addressing the party’s 'Samvidhan Bachao Samavesh' at Baramunda Ground here, Rahul, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, said the current government does not belong to the people, but to industrialists like Adani and a few other billionaires who, he claimed, are now running the State government. Rahul claimed that it was evident Adani is running the BJP government in Odisha citing the instance of when Lord Jagannath’s chariot was allegedly stopped during the Puri Rath Yatra for the Adani family.

'Jal, Jangal, Jamin' belong to the tribals and will remain for them, Rahul said, adding that Odisha’s BJP government has "not implemented" the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act, 1996.