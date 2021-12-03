  • Menu
Omicron: All international passengers being tested, says Goa CM

Pramod Sawant
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant (File/Photo)

The Goa government has started taking all necessary precautions related to international passengers, in view of the Omicron variant of coronavirus surfacing in the country, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Friday.

"We have started taking precautions, whether it is at the airport or at the MPT Mormugao Port Trust).

"Every international passenger is being tested and passengers travelling from listed countries are being isolated," he told media persons.

