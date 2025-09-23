On CM Yogi's instructions, Mission Shakti Centres will be opened in all 75 UP districts within two weeks

Lucknow, September 23: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while inaugurating Mission Shakti 5, had directed establishment of Mission Shakti centres in every police station across Uttar Pradesh to provide daughters and women of the state a fear-free environment, dignified life, and empowerment towards self-reliance. Following this, the UP DGP issued guidelines to all district police officials for establishing Mission Shakti centres.

The guidelines include ensuring sensitivity, promptness, and priority towards complainants from women; their timely and quality disposal; and proper counselling, assistance, and protection. These centres will function like police outposts and will also investigate cases related to crimes against women.

DGP Rajeev Krishna stated that each Mission Shakti centre will be staffed with one officer-in-charge or sub-inspector (with preference for female officers), 1–4 additional sub-inspectors, 4–15 constables (50% women), 1–2 female home guards, and counsellors if needed. Personnel will serve at each centre for 3–5 years, with trained staff eligible for transfer. Guidelines also direct station officers/SHOs to provide a separate room, computer, records, stationery, women’s toilet, and other necessary resources for each centre.

Responsibilities of Mission Shakti Centres

Prepare duty and action rosters for the Women’s Help Desk and ensure timely follow-ups.

Implement and supervise Anti-Romeo Squads and Women Beat plans regularly.

Maintain parallel records of FIRs, investigations, and preventive actions against offenders in cases of crimes against women.

Coordinate with one-stop centres, DLSA, District Probation Officer, Social Welfare Officer, Child Welfare

Committee, Family Court, etc., to provide counselling, legal aid, rehabilitation, and compensation services to victims.

Ensure timely medical examination and raids in sensitive cases.

Mandatory counselling in cases of elopement or false allegations.

Conduct regular awareness programs related to women’s safety and cyber safety.



Responsibilities of designated officers

Range IG/IGP to act as change agents, implement the system, and conduct regular inspections.

The nodal officer will propose personnel transfers between Mission Shakti centres to the Police Commissioner/SP, which will be reviewed in the district establishment board meetings.

Transfers/inductions/de-inductions of sub-inspectors, head constables, or constables will not occur without the nodal officer’s proposal.

Finalize monthly action plans and strategies for all centres, ensuring alignment with latest directives from police headquarters and senior officers.

Conduct monthly review meetings with all Mission Shakti centre heads and monitor overall performance.

Responsibilities of the centre in-charge

Ensure adequate human, financial, and infrastructural resources for the Women’s Help Desk and Mission Shakti centre.

Establish district-level coordination with various government departments (social welfare, health, and education), judicial officers, and other organizations to provide all necessary assistance to victims.

Ensure accountability of all personnel and strict action in cases of negligence or misconduct.

Plan and supervise regular training and capacity-building programs for subordinate personnel to ensure availability of skilled personnel in the future.

Organize self-defence classes for women and girls, involving Mission Shakti centre staff.

Identify cases where professional psychological counselling is required for victims and ensure it is provided.

Assess and enhance the capacity of One-Stop centres as needed.

Function as part of the police station, like a women’s outpost, under the control of the station officer/SHO.

Ensure the centre is operational within 2 weeks of formal launch by the station officer/SHO.

Conduct regular inspections, brief personnel, and provide necessary support for resources.

Ensure the mobile number of the Mission Shakti centre in-charge is disseminated at the village level.

Responsibilities of Assistant Police Commissioner/Area Officer

Act as assistant nodal officers for Mission Shakti centres in their circle, implementing policies, supervising, and coordinating women’s safety initiatives.

Monitor performance of all Mission Shakti centres and Women’s Help Desks, review monthly/fortnightly progress reports, analyze trends in crimes against women, and suggest preventive measures for approval by the nodal officer.

Ensure adequate human, financial, and infrastructural resources for all centres.

Ensure accountability of subordinate personnel and strict action in cases of negligence.

Conduct surprise inspections and maintain inspection records.

Hold conferences with center personnel and provide proper briefings, feedback, and directives to improve operational efficiency.

Responsibilities of Police Commissioner/SP/DSP

Act as supervisors for the operation of Mission Shakti centres.

Appoint APS-level officers as district/commissionerate nodal officers and supervise their work.

Define strategies for women and child safety at the district/commissionerate level and provide implementation directions.

Review centre head’s performance and problems in monthly crime review meetings.

Take decisions based on reports submitted by subordinate officers and issue corrective instructions.

Ensure availability of adequate human, financial, and infrastructural resources.

Ensure disciplinary action in cases of negligence or insensitivity and timely, fair resolution.

Ensure establishment of Mission Shakti centres in all police stations in their jurisdiction within 2 weeks and make them fully operational.

Establish district-level coordination with government departments, judicial authorities, and other stakeholders to provide all necessary support services to victims.

Responsibilities of Zonal ADG

Act as the supreme supervisor for the operation of Mission Shakti centres in all districts under their zone

Hold mandatory certification via Karmayogi Portal

Ensure training of all personnel at Mission Shakti centres. Training material prepared by Women & Child

Safety Organization, UP, Lucknow will be available on the IGOT Karmayogi Portal.

Nodal officers must ensure that all police personnel in Mission Shakti centres complete the IGOT

Karmayogi training and obtain certificates within one month.

District nodal officers/APS/Area Officers will plan regular training and capacity-building programs for personnel and supervise effective implementation.





Quarterly review of centre operations

Women & Child Safety Organization will implement the Mission Shakti centre system across the state and conduct quarterly reviews of operations.

Guidelines, pamphlets, and hoarding formats will be prepared for awareness and promotion of women’s safety and provided to districts.