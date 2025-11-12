New Delhi: Operation Sindoor, which was launched on May 7 in response to a deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, is currently ‘on’, the government sources said.

"Any act of terror would be considered an act of war against India. Operation Sindoor is on," they said. The Indian armed forces launched Operation Sindoor after finding cross-border links to the April 22 Pahalgam attack, in which 26 civilians were shot dead.

The security forces struck multiple terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), killing over 100 terrorists.