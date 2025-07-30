Live
- After a two-year break, 134th edition of Durand Cup tournament kicks off in Manipur
- Tirunelveli murder over caste: Case handed over to CB-CID; victim’s family demands arrest of accused’s parents
- Maha govt signs two MoUs with PHFI, IMMAST for quality and capacity building in health sector
- NBA regular-season games set for Berlin, London, Manchester & Paris as part of 3-year slate in Europe
- Sonu Sood announces old age home for 500 senior citizens on his birthday
- Mrunal Thakur surprised with a pre-birthday celebration on the set of Adivi Sesh's 'Dacoit’
- Under PM Modi's leadership, India progressing rapidly: Haryana CM
- TN Minister hits back at EPS over criticism of CM Stalin's hospital duties
- Ahead of padyatra, Congress' T'gana in-charge meets CM Revanth Reddy
- Nuns' arrest in Chhattisgarh: Bishops, priests, nuns march towards Kerala Guv’s residence
Over Rs 11 lakh crore in loans disbursed to women self-help groups by banks: Minister
New Delhi: Loans worth over Rs 11 lakh crore have been disbursed to women self-help groups (SHGs) through formal financial institutions under the...
New Delhi: Loans worth over Rs 11 lakh crore have been disbursed to women self-help groups (SHGs) through formal financial institutions under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana–National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM), Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Wednesday.
This milestone reflects the central government’s strong commitment under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi towards inclusive rural development, financial empowerment of women, and fostering self-reliance at the village level, he added.
Under the Ministry of Rural Development’s DAY-NRLM, rural poor women across the country are strengthening their livelihoods through robust community institutions. Through SHGs, they are being provided collateral-free loans, interest subsidies, and other financial support, enabling them to start their own businesses and increase their incomes.
A repayment rate of over 98 per cent clearly demonstrates the initiative’s credibility, discipline, and efficient management, said Chouhan.
Appreciating the banking community’s support, Chouhan said that banking partners have played a remarkable role in turning the dreams of millions of rural women into reality. The tireless efforts of ‘Bank Sakhis’ have facilitated SHG-bank linkage and ensured timely loan repayment.
He further said that the main contribution of this banking partnership is the provision of easy loans to SHGs under the priority sector lending, along with accessible banking services for SHG members through simplified processes. The initiative also promotes Aadhaar and mobile seeding of bank accounts and enhances financial literacy.
The repayment systems are being strengthened in the country. ‘Bank Sakhis’ are increasingly assisting with transactions, loan applications, and documentations, as well as creating awareness about insurance, pensions, and other financial schemes.
Moreover, the Community Based Repayment Mechanism (CBRM) is being fortified to ensure timely loan recovery under this significant programme.
The central government initiatives like DAY-NRLM and ‘Lakhpati Didi’ are transforming the economic status of millions of women in rural India, he mentioned.