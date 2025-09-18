Pak brought to its knees in a blink: Modi

Dhar: Celebrating his 75th birthday in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar district, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Indian soldiers brought Pakistan to its knees in a blink of an eye as India was not scared of anyone’s nuclear threats and instead “enters the enemy’s home and strikes”. While laying the foundation stone of the country’s first PM MITRA Park, Modi said there was a time when “terrorists from Pakistan tried to destroy the dignity of our mothers and sisters”.

“In response, through Operation Sindoor, we destroyed their terror bases and brought them to their knees,” Modi said.

The PM said India doesn’t fear anyone’s nuclear threats. “Just yesterday, the entire nation and the world witnessed a Pakistani terrorist break down in tears, admitting his condition. This is the new India. This is an India that does not fear anyone’s nuclear threats. This is an India that enters the enemy’s home and strikes,” Modi said.

Modi said the day also marks another historic occasion “when the Indian Army freed Hyderabad from countless atrocities”. “On this very day, the nation witnessed the steel-like willpower of Sardar Patel.