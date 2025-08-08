Live
Panel takes cognisance of ‘bad language’ in songs
Chandigarh: The Punjab women’s panel on Thursday took a suo motu notice of the “objectionable language” used by singers Karan Aujla and Yo Yo Honey Singh in their latest songs and told police to investigate and take action in the matter.
In letters to the Punjab police chief, the panel also asked the singers to be present at the commission’s office on August 11.
The panel’s chairperson, Raj Lali Gill, said it has come to the notice of the commission that “objectionable language” against women has been used in the songs ‘MF Gabru’ by Karan Aujla and ‘Millionaire’ by Yo Yo Honey Singh, which are being played on social media.
It asked the director general of police that a senior officer should immediately conduct an investigation or take action as per law in this regard. The investigating officer should be instructed to ensure that the status report regarding the action taken and the singers concerned be present at the commission office on August 11, read the letter. It further stated that the commission, in exercise of its powers under Section 12 of the Punjab State Commission for Women Act, 2001, may take suo motu cognisance of matters relating to violation of the rights, dignity and safety of women. The commission takes such matters very seriously and is committed to ensuring that the rights, dignity and status of women are protected, the letter stated.