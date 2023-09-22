‘Pilot ke gaddaron ko…’ slogans raised against MLA in Rajasthan

Live
Jaipur: Supporters of Sachin Pilot have raised slogans against the Sawai Madhopur MLA and Chief Minister Advisor Danish Abrar in Rajasthan.
A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media. The video shows the supporters of Sachin Pilot raising slogans against Danish. The video is from the annual function of Lord Devnarayan Temple of Gurjar community which was organised on Thursday in Sawai Madhopur.
Pilot supporters raised slogans like 'Pilot ke gaddaron ko, goli maro...’ and ‘Danish Abrar Murdabad.'
Danish was invited by the Gurjar community as the chief guest. As soon as he reached, the supporters of Sachin Pilot created ruckus. He reached the stage amidst sloganeering. However, Danish remained calm amid sloganeering while sitting on the stage.
Meanwhile, the senior community members intervened which pacified the situation but Danish left the venue soon.
Danish once was considered to be close to Pilot but later he joined the Gehlot’s camp.