PM, Defence Minister laud Army's contribution towards national safety

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday lauded the Indian Army's contribution towards national safety on the occasion of Army Day.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said: "Best wishes on the occasion of Army Day, especially to our courageous soldiers, respected veterans and their families. The Indian Army is known for its bravery and professionalism. Words cannot do justice to the invaluable contribution of the Indian Army towards national safety.

"Indian Army personnel serve in hostile terrains and are at the forefront of helping fellow citizens during humanitarian crisis, including natural disasters. India is proud of the stellar contribution of the Army in Peacekeeping Missions overseas as well."





Indian Army personnel serve in hostile terrains and are at the forefront of helping fellow citizens during humanitarian crisis, including natural disasters. India is proud of the stellar contribution of the Army in Peacekeeping Missions overseas as well. pic.twitter.com/JnM9cpZDnu — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 15, 2022

Also extending his wishes, Rajnath Singh said in a tweet: "Our Army has distinguished itself as a courageous and professional force, unwavering in their commitment to defend the country. The nation is proud of the Indian Army."

Earlier in the day, Indian Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane, Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal V.R. Chaudhari and Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar paid their obeisance at the National War Memorial in Delhi to mark Army Day.