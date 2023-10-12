PM Modi, CM Nitish Kumar express condolences to family members of those killed in NE train derailment

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed condolences to the family members of those who lost their lives in the North East Express (NE) train derailment near Raghunathpur railway station.

“We learnt about the accident at night and immediately directed senior officers to oversee the rescue operations. They were at the sight of the accident the entire night, helping people. Hospitals have also been asked to attend to the injured passengers on a priority basis and provide medical treatment,” Kumar said.

“The Indian Railways will look into the accident and rescue operations but we have also put the state machinery to work to provide help and medical aid to the passengers.

“We will give a compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of each deceased person. Besides, the injured passengers will also be given Rs 50,000 each,” Kumar said.

“We took a lot of measures when I was the Railway Minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Government and the number of train accidents had come down during my tenure. Now, train accidents are taking place frequently in the country. They should look into it,” Kumar said.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister's Office also expressed deep condolences to the family members of the deceased.

“Pained by the loss of lives due to the derailment of a few coaches of the North East Express. Condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for a quick recovery of the injured. The authorities are providing all possible assistance to all those affected,” said the statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.