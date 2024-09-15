PM Modi lands in Gujarat, to inaugurate projects worth over Rs 8,000 crore in next two days

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reached Gujarat on a two-day visit during which he will participate in a series of inaugurations and meetings.

“After memorable programs in Jharkhand, landed in Ahmedabad a short while ago. I will be attending various programmes in Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad tomorrow, 16th September. In the morning, will interact with beneficiaries of PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana and thereafter take part in the 4th Global Renewable Energy Investor’s Meet and Expo at Mahatma Mandir,” PM Modi wrote on X.

He added that he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for a series of development works worth over Rs 8000 crore. These projects cover energy, roads, housing and more.

On Monday, the Prime Minister will kick off his engagements at around 9.45 a.m. by interacting with beneficiaries of the PM Surya Ghar Free Electricity Scheme in Gandhinagar.

Following this, at 10.30 a.m., he will inaugurate the 4th Global Renewable Energy Investor Summit and Expo (RE-Invest) at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar. The programme is poised to highlight India’s impressive progress in renewable energy manufacturing and deployment. It will feature a two-and-a-half-day conference attracting delegates from around the world. Attendees will engage in a comprehensive programme, including the Chief Ministerial Plenary, CEO Roundtable, and specialised discussions on innovative financing, green hydrogen, and future energy solutions. Germany, Australia, Denmark and Norway are participating in the event as Partner Countries. The state of Gujarat is the host state and the states of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh are participating as Partner States.

The Summit will honour the important contributors to India’s remarkable achievement of over 200 GW of installed non-fossil fuel capacity. There will be an exhibition showcasing cutting-edge innovations from public and private sector companies, startups, and major industry players. This exhibition will underscore India’s commitment to a sustainable future.

Around 1.45 p.m., PM Modi will inaugurate the Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project and take a metro ride from Khad-1 Metro Station to GIFT City Metro Station.

At around 3.30 p.m., he is scheduled to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various development projects in Ahmedabad worth over Rs 8,000 crore. These projects include the quadrupling of the Samakhiyali-Gandhidham and Gandhidham-Adipur railway lines, the development of iconic roads in Ahmedabad, and the construction of bridges at Bakrol, Hathijan, Ramol, and Panjrapol junctions.

PM Modi will also launch a 30 MW solar power system and inaugurate a 35 MW BESS Solar PV project at the Kutch Lignite Thermal Power Station. Additionally, he will open 220 kV substations in Morbi and Rajkot.

As part of the visit, the Prime Minister will unveil the Single Window IT System (SWITS), designed to streamline financial services under the International Financial Services Centre Authority.

In a major boost to housing, PM Modi will approve over 30,000 homes under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY)-Rural scheme, release the first instalment for the homes, and hand over completed homes to beneficiaries under the urban and rural segments of PMAY.

The Prime Minister will also flag off India’s first Vande Metro from Bhuj to Ahmedabad and several other Vande Bharat trains, including routes from Nagpur to Secunderabad, Kolhapur to Pune, Agra Cantt to Banaras, Durg to Visakhapatnam, and Pune to Hubli. He will also green-light the first 20-coach Vande Bharat train from Varanasi to Delhi.

On September 17, PM Modi will be arriving in Bhubaneswar where he will launch‘SUBHADRA’, the flagship Scheme of the Government of Odisha, will lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation Railway Projects worth more than Rs 2800 crore, and will also release the 1st instalment of assistance to nearly 10 lakh beneficiaries under PMAY-G of around 14 state.