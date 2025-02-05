PM Modi takes holy dip at Triveni Sangam

Mahakumbh Nagar-Prayagraj: Cchants of "Har Har Gange" and "Modi-Modi" resonated as Prime Minister Modi reached the Triveni Sangam to take his holy dip early Wednesday morning. He arrived by boat at the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati. As he took the holy dip, PM Modi was immersed in Vedic mantras. Prior to entering the water, he offered Arghya to Lord Surya and was seen chanting with Rudraksha beads. After taking the dip, he performed Ganga Pujan and Aarti. Before immersing himself in the Sangam, the Prime Minister first touched the water to take blessings from the sacred waters of Triveni and offered water to the Sun as part of the Tarpan ritual. After bathing, he engaged in the ritual of Puja Archana.

Dressed in a black kurta, saffron sash, and Himachali cap, PM Modi presented rice, Naivedya, flowers, fruits, and a red chunari at the Sangam while the Vedic mantras continued. Following this, he performed Aarti for the three holy rivers at the site. Tirtha Purohit (the priest) is present there applying tilak. After the Puja and Archana, PM Modi, accompanied by the Chief Minister, boarded the same boat to leave for the helipad.

The Prime Minister's bath in the Sangam on Wednesday was particularly significant due to the ongoing Gupt Navratri in the Hindu calendar, with Wednesday, also marking Bhishmashtami. And, during Gupt Navratri, worship is dedicated to the Goddess. While Bhishmashtami is a time for devotees to perform Tarpan and Shraddha in honour of their ancestors. Earlier, upon his arrival in Prayagraj, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath welcomed PM Modi. The Prime Minister arrived at Prayagraj Airport in the morning, from where he travelled to the DPS helipad in an MI-17 helicopter.

He then proceeded to Arail Ghat and boarded a special boat headed to the Triveni Sangam, accompanied by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Throughout the boat ride, the Prime Minister sought information from CM Yogi regarding the arrangements made for the Maha Kumbh and the facilities available for devotees. During this time, he also received greetings from the devotees at the Triveni Sangam.