PM Modi Wraps Up Croatia Visit After Key Talks With Top Leaders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has concluded his landmark visit to Croatia, marking the final leg of his three-nation diplomatic tour that included stops in Cyprus and Canada.

Mr. Modi, who became the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Croatia, held in-depth discussions with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković and President Zoran Milanovic. The talks focused on enhancing bilateral cooperation across multiple sectors.

He was welcomed personally by PM Plenković upon his arrival in Zagreb. During the visit, the leaders committed to intensifying the pace of bilateral ties, particularly emphasizing long-term plans for defence collaboration.

Accompanying Mr. Modi were key Indian officials, including External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

India and Croatia signed four memoranda of cooperation in fields such as agriculture, cultural exchange, and scientific research. A significant MoU was also signed between the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) and the University of Zagreb to promote Indology studies.

Mr. Modi’s Croatian stop followed his participation in the G7 Summit in Canada, where he called for global accountability against terrorism, directly criticizing Pakistan for fostering cross-border terror. He also urged G7 nations not to overlook the terror threats emanating from South Asia.

Before Canada, PM Modi visited Cyprus, where he held comprehensive talks with President Nikos Christodoulides. In a symbolic gesture, both leaders viewed Turkish-controlled mountains near Nicosia — a pointed signal toward Turkiye, which had recently voiced support for Pakistan during the conflict with India.