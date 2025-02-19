Live
Just In
Police implements crowd control measures after stampede
New Delhi: Delhi Police has introduced several measures to manage the heavy rush of passengers at New Delhi Railway Station to prevent another stampede-like situation, an official said on Tuesday.
A stampede at the station on Saturday night claimed 18 lives and left several injured.
“A special meeting was held on Monday night, during which it was decided that passengers arriving too early before their scheduled train departure will have to wait outside the railway station. To ensure smooth movement, Delhi Police personnel, along with the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP), will check passengers’ tickets at all entry and exit points,” a senior police officer said.
The railway officials have also decided that special Prayagraj-bound trains will depart exclusively from platform number 16. “Platform 16 is accessible from the ground level through multiple entry and exit points, eliminating the need for passengers to use foot overbridges. This will help in managing the crowd effectively,” the officer added.
The police have also prohibited loitering on foot overbridges without a valid reason. “We observed that several people were unnecessarily waiting or standing on the foot overbridges, causing congestion and delays for others. Now, no one will be allowed to stand there without a valid reason,” the officer said.