Police to monitor under-construction buildings by deploying drones

New Delhi: The Delhi Police will monitor under-construction buildings by deploying drones, and will prepare structural model using artificial intelligence (AI) to provide help immediately whenever needed, an official said on Tuesday.

According to officials, the AI-driven system will not only keep a close eye on structural vulnerabilities but also enable swift response in emergencies, potentially saving lives and preventing disasters.

A senior police officer said that they use drones from time to time for extra surveillance of sensitive areas, but they will also use drones to check if anyone is constructing their residential or commercial structure beyond the permissable limits.

“Using drones footage, experts will form an AI-based structure which will provide insights into potential mishaps, a clear road map of the area and how to provide help in any adverse conditions,” said the police officer.

A two-decade-old four-storey building collapsed in the early hours of Saturday, killing 11 people, including three children. The incident also left 11 people injured. The building housed four shops on the ground floor.

“The reason for the collapse was ascertained to be the knocking down of a pillar between two shops on Friday to make more space for a third.