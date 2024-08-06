Prime Minister Narendra Modi is like Neelkanth, who gives only nectar, says MP Basavaraj Bommai

New Delhi : Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country's economic situation is moving in the right direction. No matter how much the PM is criticized, he swallows the poison like Neelkanth and gives nectar, said former chief minister and Gadag-Haveri MP Basavaraj Bommai.

Participating in the debate on the union budget in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, he said Modi has changed the country's future over the past ten years. Everyone to consider what the country's situation would have been like if it were not for Narendra Modi. Many people speak about poverty, farmers, and women as a fashion statement. They constantly talk about farmers. Farmers do not belong to any political party, but all political parties belong to the farmer. The life of a farmer is always full of uncertainty. This has been going on continuously for the last 75 years. They discuss the problems of farmers, but no one talks about solutions to their issues. The opposition keeps talking about their problems but never about the solutions. Hence, the farmers' issues remain unresolved.

He said the PM considers poverty as the enemy of the country. Before independence, the British were the only enemies of our country. But after independence, poverty, illiteracy, unemployment, and ill-health have become our enemies. They are a population of 140 crores. There is no magic in the economy. There is only the result. The TMC MP Mahua Moitra was speaking about inflation based on how much the finance minister has allocated to various sectors. " I ask if any budget has been allocated based on inflation so far. Is it possible? Do we have opportunities in our income? You are running away from real problems. We need to understand the issues and find scientific solutions, not political ones", he said.



Bommai said the PM has turned the country's population into an asset of democracy. He has provided skills training to the country's people and utilized them as resources. He has brought about significant changes in GST, banking, and the manufacturing sector. Those who implemented GST are now talking about it. From 2012 to 2017, GST was Rs 38.52 lakh crores. From 2017 to 2022, Rs 57.05 lakh crores of GST has been collected. When there is income, development is possible. Last month's GST collection was 1.8 lakh crores. Due to Narendra Modi's insight, the GST collection has increased.



The BJP MP said according to Tamil poet Thiruvalluvar's saying, "In between concept and creation lies a shadow," Prime Minister Narendra Modi has removed the shadow on GST. For this, the country will remember him. The digital economy has reduced the harassment of middlemen. This has saved 3.8 lakh crores through direct money transfers. They don't wait for something to happen. We don't wait for destiny but compete with all advanced countries. Not only that, but they are also competing with time.



Tax reforms

The former CM said Taxation has four pillars. There must be a reason for tax. They must be acceptable to everyone. And because they are accountable, they support the development of our country. By increasing the number of taxpayers, the country's income is increased. People only talk about the achievements of one or two successful individuals. But in 2014, 3.6 crore people paid taxes in the country. In 2023, 8.18 crore people are paying taxes. There is a 9% increase every year. Only 48,417 people earning more than 1 crore used to pay taxes. Now about 2 , 16,000 people earning more than 1 crore are paying taxes. They are producing people earning more than one crore. This country is not run by just one or two people but by those who follow the country's policies and regulations. The per capita income of ordinary people was 89 thousand in 2013-14. In 2022-23, it is 1,94,879 rupees. It has doubled in ten years. Tax policies are the reason for this.

Resolution for a Developed India

Bommai said no system is perfect. But what path they are on is important. They would see the development of the country by 2047. As a result of the hard work of our ancestors, they are reaping the benefits now. Now the Prime Minister has laid a strong foundation for a developed India by 2047 with the concept of self-reliant India. Whether thry are here or not, this country will remain. Their children will remain. What example will they leave for them? Every decision of their will be for a developed India. They will show it by doing it. Whether they are there or not, they will do it and show it.

Changes in Income Tax



The MP said there are gradual changes in income tax. The standard deduction for salaried employees has been increased from 50 thousand to 75 thousand. The family pension deduction has been increased from 15 thousand to 25 thousand. Changes are being made in the tax system for the convenience of salaried people. The 2% levy on e-commerce for non-residents has been removed. Steps have been taken to detect benami property. This is due to our leader Prime Minister Narendra Modi's integrity. He neither eats nor lets others eat. The budget is on the right path, and the economy must be viewed from two perspectives. The pre-COVID and post-COVID economy must be considered. COVID impacted the lives of the people and the country's economy. Modi turned the problem into an opportunity. He saved the lives of millions of people. Moreover, while the economic growth of developed countries is only 2%, our economic growth is 6 to 7%. Soon our economic growth will be in double digits,.



He said the BJP led NDA government has a goal. The population was considered detrimental to development. The Prime Minister has made it the country's producer. He has lifted about 25 crore people out of poverty and removed corruption through DBT. Dignity and acceptability are important for everyone. After Lal Bahadur Shastri, Narendra Modi won the hearts of the people. Lal Bahadur Shastri said to have one meal a day. People did it. Modi requested people to give up the LPG gas subsidy. About 6 crore people agreed. It takes self-confidence to do this. Narendra Modi has that self-confidence.



Fear of Constitutional Change

The former CM said the fear of constitutional change was instilled in the country. But over the past ten years, efforts have been made to strengthen the constitution. Fear was instilled in SC/ST people. The PM extended the reservation for ten years. Narendra Modi has given constitutional recognition to the State Backward Classes Commissions. He provided opportunities to SC/ST people in Jammu and Kashmir by abolishing Article 370. Through the Mudra scheme, he has given financial strength to SC/ST people, making them self-reliant.

There is a lot of effort to criticize the Prime Minister. It is an old tactic to portray good people as bad. Modi is like Neelkanth; he accepts whatever is said and gives only nectar. In 2047, the children will remember Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his work, Bommai added.

