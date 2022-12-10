Private member's bill on Uniform Civil Code placed in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: A controversial private member's Bill that seeks to provide for a panel to prepare a Uniform Civil Code was introduced in the Rajya Sabha on Friday. 'The Uniform Civil Code in India Bill, 2020' was introduced in the Upper House amid protests from opposition parties.

BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena moved for leave to introduce the Bill to provide for the constitution of the national inspection and investigation committee for preparation of a Uniform Civil Code and its implementation throughout India and for matters connected therewith during the private member's business.

However, opposition members from Trinamool Congress (TMC), Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK), Rashtriya Janata Dadl (RJD), Samajwadi Party (SP), Communist Party of India (CPI), CPI (Marxist), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and Congress protested against the introduction of the Bill saying, if passed, it will "destroy" the social fabric and unity in diversity that is prevalent in the country.

With the Opposition members seeking withdrawal of the Bill, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar called for division and the motion for introduction of the Bill was passed with 63 votes in favour and 23 against it. In the past, although the Bill was listed for introduction, it was not moved in the Upper House.

The Bill envisages a collection of laws to protect the personal rights of all citizens without considering religion. "We have a private members' Bill that is totally unconstitutional, unethical, anti-secular. It is being introduced as a private member's Bill by an indulgent government to test the waters in a very dangerous game. This is brinkmanship," Jawhar Sircar of the Trinamool Congress said.

MDMK MP Vaiko accused the ruling dispensation of "implementing one after another agenda of the RSS and BJP" and said, "They have finished Kashmir. Now they have come to common civil code." He said it is leading towards "disaster of the country and its disintegration and minority people are terribly hurt". Leader of the House, Piyush Goyal objected to the allegations of the Opposition members. "It is a legitimate right of a member to raise an issue, which is a directive principle of the Constitution...Let this subject be debated in the House," he retorted.