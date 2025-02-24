Public rejected him: Anurag Thakur slams Kejriwal for dodging accountability over CAG reports

New Delhi : BJP MP Anurag Thakur launched a scathing attack on AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal and his party, accusing them of evading accountability regarding the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports that have pointed to financial irregularities during the AAP's tenure.

Speaking to media persons, Thakur said, “The person whose politics started based on the CAG report is Arvind Kejriwal, and the party is Aam Aadmi Party. He kept evading his responsibility, neither giving answers to the public nor to the media. Even when the CAG report came out, he avoided answering in the Assembly."

"Now, the public has rejected him, defeated him, and thrown him out. It is now our duty that the Bharatiya Janata Party's elected government bring that CAG report to the Assembly,” he added.

Thakur’s remarks come amid the Delhi Assembly’s first session, which is scheduled to last three days from February 24-27.

According to the Assembly bulletin, Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena will address the House on February 25, after which the CAG reports will be tabled.

These reports, particularly one on the excise policy, have been at the centre of controversy, with allegations of financial mismanagement under the AAP-led government.

Vijender Gupta, the Speaker of the Delhi Assembly, stated that the Delhi Cabinet had approved the three-day session to discuss key issues, including the CAG reports.

Gupta confirmed that these reports, which have already been received in the office of the Speaker of the outgoing Assembly, would be the first matter addressed by the new government.

The reports are expected to expose lapses in the previous government’s handling of finances, including a significant loss of over Rs 2,026 crore due to irregularities in the Delhi excise policy. With the BJP now in power, the CAG’s findings will likely dominate discussions in the upcoming legislative session.