Punjab Cabinet sub-committee supports transporters on new hit-and-run law

Chandigarh: A Punjab Cabinet sub-committee, comprising Finance Minister Harpal Singh on Tuesday assured transporters that the government would share their concerns regarding provision contained in the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, prescribing punishment for causing death in hit-and-run cases, with the Centre.

At a meeting with representatives of truck and taxi unions here, the sub-committee discussed in detail the provision of punishment under Section 106 (2) of the new Act for causing death due to rash and negligent driving and escaping without reporting it to a police officer or a magistrate after the incident.

The main concern of the representatives of the transport unions was the manhandling of the driver of the commercial vehicle and damaging the vehicle by the mob after the accident.

The sub-committee assured the unions that while sharing their concerns with the Centre regarding this law, the Punjab government would put pressure to make necessary arrangements to ensure the safety of the driver in such cases.

The minister also directed the state police to ensure that action should be taken against the culprits in the cases of beating up a driver by the mob after the accidents.

Regarding the demand made by the unions to take strict action against the commercial use of illegal vehicles involved in commercial activities, the sub-committee directed the Transport and the Police departments to take strict action against such vehicles immediately.

It also asked the transport department to give its suggestions after studying the demand of the representatives of the taxi unions regarding bringing change in the tax system according to the sitting capacity of the vehicle.