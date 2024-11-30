Punjab CM inaugurates subdivisional complex constructed in record time

Sangrur: Setting a new benchmark in public service delivery, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday dedicated an ultra-modern multi-storey subdivisional complex constructed in a record time of 18 months at a cost of Rs 10.45 crore.

Dedicating the building, the Chief Minister said he had laid the foundation stone of this project in May 2023 and it has been completed in a record time span. He said the project, spread over nine acres, will benefit the masses by delivering them citizen-centric services in a time-bound manner.

CM Mann said such modern tehsil complexes were being built across the state to facilitate the people, adding that the earlier governments had never paid any heed to such initiatives to serve the people in a better manner.

"Previously the rein of the state was in the wrong hands due to which the state had suffered adversely," he claimed.

However, Mann said ever since assuming the charge of the Chief Minister's office, his government has been according top priority to works of immense public importance.

Announcing that such buildings were being constructed while keeping in view the future needs of people, he said the government saved Rs 1.5 crore while constructing this building against the estimated cost.

CM Mann said in the same manner, the Subdivisional complex in Cheeme was under construction and would be dedicated to the people soon.

He said it is a matter of pride and satisfaction for him that so far 49,427 government jobs have been provided to youth and 700 more will be given at a programme in Patiala on December 3.

He said when he assumed the charge, only 21 per cent of canal water was being used in the state. However, today 84 per cent of the canal water is being used for irrigation purposes.

CM Mann said due to efforts of the state government, the groundwater level has started increasing and as per a report of the Union Government, it has witnessed an upward enhancement of one metre.



