Punjab: Sarpanches, nambardars, councilors set to verify certificates

Chandigarh: To streamline services delivery in a transparent way, Punjab Good Governance and Information Technology Minister Aman Arora on Saturday directed officials concerned to onboard all sarpanches, nambardars and municipal councillors by the end of this month.

Chairing a meeting of the board of governors of the Punjab State e-Governance Society (PSeGS), Arora said 43,321 sarpanches, nambardars and councillors would be onboarded to empower them to verify the applications and certificates online, eliminating the need for citizens to visit them personally.

Additional Chief Secretary (Good Governance and Information Technology) Vikas Pratap apprised the minister that over 41,000 online login IDs have already been created for sarpanches, mambardars, and councillors, representing about 95 per cent of the total.

He assured the minister that all local representatives would be onboarded by the end of the month.

Making citizen-centric services more accessible to all citizens, Arora said the government has reduced the doorstep delivery fee to Rs 50, down from Rs 120.

This step, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, allows residents to access 406 services by simply dialling helpline number 1076 from their homes.

This significant reduction aims to ensure that everyone, regardless of their financial situation, can benefit from these services.

The board also reviewed the progress of several key projects, including eSewa, the Public Grievance Redressal System, the Right to Information portal, mSewa, the State Admission portal, the Connect portal, and the Visitor Pass management System. Special Secretary (Health and Family Welfare) Ghanshyam Thori, Director Good Governance Girish Dayalan, CEO of PMIDC, Deepti Uppal, State Transport Commissioner Jaspreet Singh and other senior officials of the department were also present at the meeting.