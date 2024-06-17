Rahul Gandhi has decided to represent Rae Bareli seat: Mallikarjun Kharge

New Delhi: Mallikarjun Kharge, the Congress President, has ended speculation over the seat selection of Rahul Gandhi. He has stated that Rahul Gandhi will resign the Wayanad seat and continue to represent Rae Bareli in Parliament. In addition, he stated that Priyanka Gandhi will contest in a by-election from Kerala's Wayanad constituency.

Addressing the media, Kharge stated that Rahul Gandhi was elected from two places, but the law requires one seat to be left vacant. As a result, the party's senior officials have agreed that Rahul Gandhi will quit the Wayanad seat and continue to represent his family's historic seat, Rae Bareli.

LIVE: Press Conference | New Delhi https://t.co/8MmMVPgPfi — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 17, 2024

Kharge stated that the Rae Bareli seat has been associated with the Gandhi family, hence, he will continue to serve as MP from this seat in accordance with the wishes of party members and leaders.