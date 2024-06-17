  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Rahul Gandhi has decided to represent Rae Bareli seat: Mallikarjun Kharge

Rahul Gandhi has decided to represent Rae Bareli seat: Mallikarjun Kharge
x
Highlights

Mallikarjun Kharge, the Congress President, has ended speculation over the seat selection of Rahul Gandhi.

New Delhi: Mallikarjun Kharge, the Congress President, has ended speculation over the seat selection of Rahul Gandhi. He has stated that Rahul Gandhi will resign the Wayanad seat and continue to represent Rae Bareli in Parliament. In addition, he stated that Priyanka Gandhi will contest in a by-election from Kerala's Wayanad constituency.

Addressing the media, Kharge stated that Rahul Gandhi was elected from two places, but the law requires one seat to be left vacant. As a result, the party's senior officials have agreed that Rahul Gandhi will quit the Wayanad seat and continue to represent his family's historic seat, Rae Bareli.

Kharge stated that the Rae Bareli seat has been associated with the Gandhi family, hence, he will continue to serve as MP from this seat in accordance with the wishes of party members and leaders.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X