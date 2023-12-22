Live
- Electrical sub-engineer caught taking bribe
- Ban on Apple Watch Disrupts Repairs for Several Models
- Telangana Deputy CM leads protest against suspension of Oppn MPs
- Renowned lyricist Sivashakti Dutta releases ‘Premaku Jai’ teaser
- Delhi Police nab 19-yr-old suspect on the run in murder case
- Scholarships For Students
- Workshop on 'Transforming to the Changing World' held
- AP High Court post Naidu's bail plea in IRR case to tomorrow
- Over 35K lose jobs at Indian startups, job cuts to continue in 2024
- NewsClick row: Court reserves order on Delhi Police's plea seeking more time for probe
Just In
Ram Temple Trust to keep golf carts for elderly devotees
Highlights
The Ram Temple Trust is making make special arrangements for the elderly visitors to Ram Janmabhoomi.
Ayodhya (UP): The Ram Temple Trust is making make special arrangements for the elderly visitors to Ram Janmabhoomi.
After the consecration ceremony, the trust will launch e-vehicles on the temple premises for the convenience of elderly devotees.
The trust will purchase dozens of battery-operated golf carts which will have the capacity to carry 12 passengers at a time. Senior citizens will be required to place their demand for golf carts at the reception of the Ram temple.
These golf carts will be used to carry elders to the sanctum sanctorum.
Anil Mishra, trustee of the temple trust, said the trust will also set up a hospital near the temple complex to offer proper medical care to the needy.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS