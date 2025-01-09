Rescue Efforts Intensify For Trapped Workers In Assam’s Illegal Coal Mine

Rescue operations to save eight workers trapped in an illegal rat-hole coal mine in Assam's Dima Hasao district entered their fourth day on Thursday. The efforts, led by multiple state and central agencies, are primarily focused on dewatering the flooded shaft.

On Wednesday, the body of miner Ganga Bahadur Srestho was recovered, marking the first breakthrough in the ongoing operation.

Heavy rains on Monday caused water to flood the 300-foot-deep mine in Umrangso, a remote industrial town near the Assam-Meghalaya border, trapping nine workers. Rescue teams report that approximately 100 feet of the mine remains submerged.

Teams from the Army, Navy, and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are working tirelessly to locate and extract the trapped miners. Oxygen and lighting are being supplied to the workers, but progress has been slow due to challenging terrain and flooded tunnels.

The intricate layout of the mine has added complexity, with rescue teams facing difficulties in mapping the site. Limited visibility and unstable conditions have further hampered operations.

Specialized equipment and techniques are being employed to pump out water and create safe passageways for the rescue. Despite the difficulties, rescue efforts continue with hope and determination to bring the trapped workers to safety.