RJD nominates Manoj Jha, Sanjay Yadav to Rajya Sabha

RJD on Wednesday nominated senior leaders Manoj Jha and Sanjay Yadav to Rajya Sabha.
Patna: RJD on Wednesday nominated senior leaders Manoj Jha and Sanjay Yadav to Rajya Sabha.
Manoj Jha and Sanjay Yadav will file their nomination in Bihar assembly for Rajya Sabha on Thursday.
While Manoj Jha’s tenure will end soon and the party decided to send him again to Rajya Sabha, Sanjay Yadav was a surprise pick. He is originally from Haryana and associated with Tejashwi Yadav for a long time as his political advisor.
He also works as a media advisor and handles the social media accounts of Tejashwi Yadav.
Earlier, Bhim Singh and Dharmashila Gupta of BJP, Sanjay Jha of JD-U and Akhilesh Prasad Singh of Congress filed their nominations in Bihar assembly for the Rajya Sabha seats on Wednesday.
The election for Bihar’s six seats of Rajya Sabha will be held on February 27.
The last date of filing the nomination is February 15.