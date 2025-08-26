Row Over 130th Amendment Bill: ‘Can PM or CM run country from jail?’

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has lashed out at the 'Black Bill' protests against the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill by Opposition parties. He asked whether a Prime Minister, Chief Minister, or any leader could run the country from jail. Shah had during the just concluded monsoon session of Parliament introduced the Bill which states that the Prime Minister, Chief Ministers and Ministers, if jailed for more than 30 days for offences that attract a jail term of over five years, can be removed from office.

Parliament witnessed protests with Opposition terming the legislation as "unconstitutional" alleging that it was a way for the ruling BJP to misuse central agencies, frame non-BJP Chief Ministers, put them in jail and destabilise State governments.

In an interview to a news agency, Amit Shah said, "I want to ask the entire nation and the Opposition... Can a Chief Minister, Prime Minister, or any leader run the country from jail? Does that suit the dignity of our democracy?"

"Even today, they are trying that if they ever have to go to jail, they will easily form the government from jail. The jail will be made CM House, PM House and the DGP, Chief Secretary, Cabinet Secretary or Home Secretary will take orders from the jail. My party and I completely reject the idea that this country cannot be governed without the person who is sitting there. This will not affect anyone's majority in the Parliament or the Assembly. One member will go, other members of the party will run the government, and when they get bail, they can come and take the oath again. What is the objection in this?" he said.

He further explained, "I want to tell the entire country about the 130th Amendment. In this amendment, we have made a provision that if the Prime Minister, Chief Minister, or any leader from the central or state government faces serious allegations and gets arrested, and if they do not get bail within 30 days, then they must leave their position. If they don't resign, they will be removed from their post by law. This is what we have included in the 130th Amendment."

The Home Minister highlighted that it was the Prime Minister himself who had insisted on bringing the office of the PM under the aegis of this Bill. "The Prime Minister himself has included the post of PM in this... Earlier, Indira Gandhi had brought 39th amendment (of protecting the President, VP, PM, and Speaker from judicial review by Indian courts) ... Narendra Modi ji has brought a constitutional amendment against himself that if the Prime Minister goes to jail, he will have to resign... said Amit Shah.