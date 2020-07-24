Rs 1 lakh fine for not wearing masks in Jharkhand

Raipur: Jharkhand government on Thursday announced Rs 1 lakh fine for not wearing a mask and two-year jail term for violating lockdown guidelines. As cases in India crossed the 12 lakh-mark, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that till the vaccine comes, the country needs to fight vigorously against the coronavirus.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said the state government will impose a Rs 5,000 fine for home isolation violation and flouting of social distancing by restaurants/commercial eateries, and a fine of Rs 10,000 for non-adherence to restrictions at social gatherings.

In the last 24 hours, a record 45,720 coronavirus cases were recorded in India, pushing the total Covid-19 tally to over 12 lakh mark. The death toll due to the disease rose to 29,861 with 1,129 fatalities reported in one day.

According to health ministry data, the total number of COVID-19 cases stands at 12,38,635. Of this, 4,26,167 are active cases in the country, while 7,82,606 people have recovered or have been discharged from hospitals.