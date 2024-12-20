RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Advocates Unity And Warns Against Divisive Agendas

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, addressing a lecture series on the "Vishwaguru Bharat" theme in Pune, criticized aspiring Hindu leaders for instigating "Ram-temple-like" disputes across India. He stressed that India must stand as a global example of inclusivity and harmony, calling for a united approach that respects the nation’s pluralistic traditions.

Bhagwat highlighted the inclusive spirit of Hinduism, citing Swami Ramakrishna Mission's celebration of Christmas as an example of India's unique cultural fabric. "Only we can do this because we are Hindus," he remarked, underscoring the nation's ability to embrace diverse beliefs.

Referring to the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Bhagwat clarified it was built as a matter of collective faith, devoid of political motives. However, he expressed concern about the trend of raking up new religious disputes, stating, "Every day a new issue emerges. This cannot be allowed. India needs to demonstrate its capacity for living together in harmony."

He urged Indians to learn from past mistakes and avoid divisive rhetoric, pointing out the dangers of separatism that led to events like the Partition. Bhagwat reminded the audience that India operates under a constitutional framework, where governance is chosen democratically, and the era of hegemonic dominance has ended.

Drawing from history, he contrasted Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb's strict rule with Bahadur Shah Zafar's decision to prohibit cow slaughter in 1857, portraying the evolution of coexistence. He also criticized the use of "language of dominance," advocating for an inclusive identity that values equality.

Bhagwat concluded by emphasizing the importance of harmony, adherence to laws, and mutual respect as the cornerstones of India’s rich cultural and spiritual heritage.