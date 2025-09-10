Savour the flavours of Uttar Pradesh at UPITS-2025

Lucknow, September 10: The Yogi government’s flagship UP International Trade Show 2025 will highlight not only the state’s crafts and culture but also its diverse cuisine. Under the theme ‘Swaad Uttar Pradesh’, visitors can savor delicacies from every region of the state across Gate No. 3 to Hall No. 7, where 25 vibrant food stalls will showcase UP’s culinary heritage to domestic and international buyers. The third edition of the trade show will be held from September 25 to 29 at India Expo Mart, Greater Noida, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating the event on the opening day.

Buyers attending the mega event will also get to savor the flavors of UP. For the food and beverage section, 25 octonome stalls measuring 3x3 meters each are being set up on platforms inside a spacious hangar of 75 x 6 meters. A 100-kilowatt power supply will ensure seamless presentation and service throughout.

This section of the trade show goes beyond food, serving as a platform to showcase UP’s food brands and MSME entrepreneurs to national and international markets. The ‘Swaad UP Ka’ segment will highlight the unique culinary identity of every district on a global stage. For international buyers, it will be like a food festival, offering a taste of the entire state in one place. This initiative by the Yogi government aims to boost gastronomy tourism while giving small businesses access to wider markets.

A palette of UP’s culinary delights

The flavour of every region of UP will be a special attraction at the show;

Taste of Muradabad: Visitors will savour the famous Muradabadi Dal and Biscuit Roti. Additionally, the Muradabadi Chicken Corner will have its own unique identity.

Taste of Banaras: Banarasi Paan (work style, sweet, chocolate, Saadabad, and fire paan) will be a special attraction. Additionally, Dahi-Jalebi, Dahi-Imarti, and Banarasi Lassi will entice visitors.

Taste of Modinagar: The famous Jain Shikanji will be offered as a special.

Taste of Agra: The world-renowned Panchi Petha (Angoori, Kesar, and Dry Fruit) will be available, along with Chole-Bhature and Matar Kulcha.

Taste of Awadh: Along with Lucknowi Mutton-Chicken Jugalbandi, special dishes like Urad ke Farre, Nimona Bhaat, Bajre ki Rabri, and Gulab Kheer will be featured.

Taste of Mathura: Malpua and Mathura Peda will attract visitors.

Taste of Jaunpur: Visitors will experience the authentic local cuisine.

Taste of Aligarh: Various types of Parathas will be popular among visitors.

Taste of Khurja: Khurchan and Aloo Tikki will charm the visitors.

Taste of Noida: Special Gojri Thali will be served.