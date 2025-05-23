SC Quashes FIR Against SHUATS Director In Conversion Case, Cites Abuse Of Legal Process

The Supreme Court on Friday quashed the First Information Report (FIR) and all related criminal proceedings against Vinod Bihari Lal, Director of Sam Higginbottom University of Agriculture, Technology and Sciences (SHUATS), effectively ending a high-profile case involving allegations of illegal religious conversions in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

The FIR, initially filed in Naini, alleged that approximately ₹34.5 crore in foreign funds were misused to promote unlawful religious conversions. The Allahabad High Court had earlier refused to grant relief to Lal, allowing the case to proceed.

However, the Supreme Court overturned this position, ruling that allowing the trial to continue would amount to a misuse of the legal system. In a clear and strong statement, the bench said:

"We are convinced that the continuation of the special trial arising out of the FIR registered at Naini will be nothing but an abuse of process of law."

The Court not only dismissed the FIR but also invalidated non-bailable warrants and other legal proceedings stemming from the same case. The judgment provides complete legal relief to Lal, shielding him from further prosecution on the matter.

Additionally, the Court advised authorities to strictly follow existing operational guidelines, though it did not elaborate on those protocols during the hearing.

This ruling underscores the Supreme Court’s commitment to preventing the misuse of the legal system for actions lacking substantive evidence, especially in politically or socially sensitive cases.