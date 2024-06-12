Security forces won't rest till terrorism is rooted out from UT: J&K L-G Sinha

Live
Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha on Wednesday said that the government and the security forces will not rest till terrorism and its supporters are rooted out from the Union Territory.
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha on Wednesday said that the government and the security forces will not rest till terrorism and its supporters are rooted out from the Union Territory.
L-G Sinha, addressing a folk festival organised by the Academy of Art, Culture and Languages at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Complex (SKICC) here, said: "The people of J&K must remain calm as the administration and the security forces won't rest till terrorism and its supporters are eliminated from the J&K soil."
"The Reasi attack that left nine persons dead and 33 others injured has triggered widespread anger among the cross-section of the society. The anger among people is genuine. People should have faith in the great valour, courage and intelligence of police and security forces. We will not rest till we root out terrorism and its supporters from the J&K soil," he added.
He asked the artists that while they carry out different forms of art, they must also play a role in eradicating terror and those abetting it.