Shimla: Congress MLA Rajinder Rana writes to Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu for jobs to unemployed

Shimla : Highlighting the issue of providing jobs to the unemployed youth in Himachal Pradesh as promised by the Congress party in the last assembly polls, Sujanpur MLA Rajinder Rana has written a letter to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu stating the youth are “eagerly waiting for fulfillment of that promise” as nothing has been done even after 14 months of government formation.

“We had promised to provide employment to one lakh youth every year and the youth of the state are eagerly waiting for fulfillment of that promise”, he said in his two-page letter also posted on Facebook on Thursday.

Rana, the two-time Congress MLA from Sujanpur assembly seat, praised the chief minister for his sensitivity and launching scheme like Sukhashraya aiming to take care, protect and making the orphan children in the state self-reliant. “We had been raising the voice of the unemployed youth since we were in the opposition and now the youth is waiting for recruitments in government jobs,” he said.

Rana, who changed the complexion of Himachal politics by defeating former BJP chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal in the 2017 assembly polls, was re-elected in 2022 defeating Captain Ranjit Singh of the BJP.

Rana said that lakhs of youths, who had appeared in the examinations, are feeling restless and impatient as the results have been delayed after scrapping of the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC), which has been replaced by the Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog.

The HPSSC was dissolved in February 2023, two months after the paper leak was unearthed on December 23, 2022, when the vigilance bureau arrested senior assistant of commission Uma Azad with solved question paper and Rs 2.5 lakh in cash.