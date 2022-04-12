Students Use Smartphone Torches To Write Exams At Kerala's Govt-Run College

The government-run Maharajas College Ernakulam has sparked outrage after undergraduate and postgraduate students were forced to write exams with the help of mobile phone flashlights due to a power outage.

The college experienced a power outage on Monday as a result of the heavy rains, and the bulk of the examination halls were darkened. When the frightened students became angry, the invigilators allowed them to write the exams using mobile phone flashlights, in violation of the regulation prohibiting the use of mobile phones in test rooms.

The authorities might have cancelled the exam and ordered a retest because the pupils wrote the test for two hours while carrying mobile flashlights in one hand. Students have also questioned the utility of the power generator, which the college purchased for Rs 77 lakh.

The college principal, V Anil, said the examination superintendent had been asked for an explanation, which he had received. He stated that the superintendent's explanation will be discussed at the examination standing committee meeting on Wednesday. At the meeting of the standing committee, measures such as the discontinuation of the assessment and disciplinary action against the invigilators will be determined. The definitive decision will be taken at the meeting of the governing council.

According to the lecturer, who requested anonymity, the crisis arose when the RUSA (Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan) budget was used to set up a high tension line for the college, which cost Rs 54 lakh. Another lecturer stated that it was widely assumed that the HT line would permanently alleviate the college's power outage issues. However, the opposite occurred, and it occurred during the examination. The authorities acted haphazardly instead of putting in place backup plans such as generators.