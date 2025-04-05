Surrender and embrace peaceful development, Home Minister Amit Shah appeals to Maoists

Dantewada (Chhattisgarh): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday extended a heartfelt appeal to those involved in Maoist activities to lay down arms and walk the path of peace and development.

The Home Minister, who was visiting Chhattisgarh's Bastar to participate in the "Bastar Pandum festival" and to review the anti-Maoist initiatives launched by the Union government with an ambitious goal of a Maoist-free India by 2026, stressed the importance of reintegrating into the mainstream and contributing to the developmental strides being made under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"No one rejoices in the loss of life, not even when it is that of a Naxal (Maoist). The Prime Minister envisions a flourishing Bastar, but such a vision can only be realised in an atmosphere of peace," he said in this address at the festival event.

Painting a hopeful picture, he called upon the people to imagine a Bastar where children freely attend school, every village has access to medical facilities, and each individual benefits from seven kg of free rice and comprehensive health insurance.

"These aspirations can only come to fruition when the people of Bastar collectively resolve to rid their villages of Naxalism (Maoism)," he said.

To incentivise this transformation, Amit Shah cited the announcement of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, who pledged Rs 1 crore to any village that achieves the goal of becoming Maoist-free.

"I urge you to surrender your arms and join us in this collective journey of progress and development," he appealed.

Highlighting Prime Minister Modi and his government’s commitment to uplift the marginalised, Shah cited the elevation of Odisha’s impoverished tribal daughter, Droupadi Murmu, to the post of President. He expressed hope that she would attend next year’s Pandum festival, a gesture that would inspire and honour the region.

Drawing a contrast between his government’s efforts and the "inaction" of previous Congress administrations, Shah listed the unprecedented accomplishments under PM Modi’s leadership: the construction of 4 crore houses, 12 crore toilets, the provision of tap water to 15 crore households, free rations for 80 crore people, and free medical treatment for 70 crore citizens.

"While the Congress failed to act, this government has delivered," he asserted.

Referring to recent surrenders, Shah highlighted that over 500 individuals had chosen to abandon the path of violence this year. He assured those who surrendered a place in the mainstream but warned that those persisting in Maoist activities would face resolute action from the security forces.

The Union Home Minister also reflected on the evolving and transforming landscape of Bastar, a region once synonymous with gunfire but now filled with the hum of machines manufacturing new products. Schools that were once deserted now resonate with the ringing of bells as children return to classrooms.

"To those still entangled in militancy, persuade your comrades to surrender and join the mainstream. We envision a new generation of professionals emerging from Bastar, Kanker, Sukma, and every corner of Chhattisgarh," he said.

Amit Shah reaffirmed his Bharatiya Janata Party’s commitment to the safety and prosperity of villagers, and also emphasised the cultural renaissance underway in Bastar.

The Bastar Pandum festival, a celebration of tribal artistry and culture, is poised to achieve international acclaim. This year, an astounding 47,000 artistes participated in the festival, showcasing the rich traditions, dialects, cuisine, and crafts of Bastar. Amit Shah announced plans to expand the festival’s scope next year to encompass twelve categories, further enriching its cultural and heritage significance. The Bastar Pandum, along with Chhattisgarh’s proactive governance, stands as a testament to a region on the rise, steadily advancing towards peace and prosperity, the Union Home Minister said.

On the occasion, Amit Shah also paid tribute to iconic figures like the late Maharaja of Bastar, Pravir Chandra Bhanj Deo, and veteran politician Babu Jagjivan Ram.



