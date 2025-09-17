Swadeshi spirit soars as PM Modi unveils India's largest 'Textile Park' in MP

Dhar: On the momentous occasion of his 75th birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday unveiled a transformative industrial venture in Bhainsola, Dhar district, Madhya Pradesh, by laying the foundation stone of the PM MITRA (Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel) Park.

This landmark initiative is set to redefine the contours of India's textile industry and invigorate the Swadeshi movement with renewed vigour.

A textile park, much like any industrial enclave, is designed to offer shared infrastructure that eases the burden on individual investors.

The PM MITRA Park in Dhar will feature 81 plug-and-play factory units, a 20 MLD common effluent treatment plant, and a 10 MVA solar power facility.

Investors will benefit from competitively priced water and electricity, while warehousing zones, container truck parking, and modern road networks will streamline logistics.

A dedicated 30-acre zone has been earmarked for foreign investors, and land allotment is being offered at highly subsidised rates. Such comprehensive facilities are often beyond the reach of standalone manufacturers, as the cost of building them independently can render operations economically unviable.

Addressing a sea of enthusiastic supporters, Prime Minister Modi proclaimed, "Today, a major industrial initiative is taking place in Madhya Pradesh. The PM Mitra Park will inject new energy into India's textile industry. This park will give a new identity to the state's textile and clothing industry, provide employment opportunities for thousands of youth, and help farmers secure fair prices for their produce."

The Dhar PM MITRA Park is the first of seven such parks sanctioned nationwide, envisioned to elevate India into a global textile powerhouse.

Spread across 2,158 acres in Bhainsola village, the park is meticulously designed to encompass the entire textile value chain - from spinning and weaving to dyeing, processing, and garment manufacturing. Its investor-centric infrastructure and progressive policy framework are crafted to attract both domestic and international textile enterprises.

Chief Minister Yadav, who was also present on the occasion, lauded the initiative as a historic boon for the state.

"The Prime Minister has gifted Madhya Pradesh with the PM Mitra Park, which will open new doors of prosperity for the cotton-producing farmers of Malwa-Nimar," he said. "Through this park, Madhya Pradesh will become a global hub for textiles," PM Modi said.