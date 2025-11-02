Swasth Nari, Sashakt Abhiyaan set 3 Guinness World Records

New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry has achieved three Guinness World Records titles under the nationwide women-centric health campaign, “Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan” (SNSPA), highlighting India’s large-scale mobilisation in preventive and community healthcare. The campaign, conducted from September 17 to October 2, coinciding with Poshan Maah, saw unprecedented community participation across the country.

According to the ministry, the initiative set records for the largest number of people registering on a healthcare platform in one month — 3.21 crore; the most participants signing up for an online breast-cancer screening in one week — 9.94 lakh; and the most people signing up for vital-signs screening online in one week at the state level — 1.25 lakh.

Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the campaign focused on improving the health and nutrition of women, adolescent girls and children, with emphasis on early disease detection, access to essential health services, and the promotion of healthy lifestyles. Meanwhile, PM Modi said the three Guiness world records created by Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan are commendable. In a social media post, Modi said such mass movements add impetus to women empowerment efforts and have a transformative impact on the lives of country’s Nari Shakti. The Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan has set three records, including the highest number of people to register for a health care platform in a single month, numbering over 3.21 crore.