Third child shows symptoms of GBS in Jharkhand, govt on alert

Ranchi: Another child exhibiting symptoms of Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) has been admitted to a hospital in Ranchi, bringing the total number of suspected cases in Jharkhand to three. While two children are undergoing treatment in private hospitals, one has been admitted to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Ranchi.

The state health department’s surveillance team is closely monitoring all three patients. Authorities have also alerted civil surgeons across Jharkhand to remain vigilant.

Approximately ten days ago, a five-year-old girl was diagnosed with GBS at a private children’s hospital in Booty Mor, Ranchi. While doctors report slight improvement in her condition, she remains bedridden.

Similarly, another girl from Koderma was admitted to RIMS five days ago. Both children had recently traveled to Maharashtra with their families and fell seriously ill upon their return, experiencing nervous system failure.

Following the first reported case on January 31, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren convened a high-level meeting with the Health Minister and senior officials. Deputy commissioners and civil surgeons from all districts participated via video conferencing. The Chief Minister directed officials to ensure immediate diagnosis and treatment for anyone exhibiting symptoms of GBS.

The government has set up special wards across the state as a precautionary measure and mandated the availability of ventilators, oxygen supplies, and essential medicines in these wards.

RIMS Director Dr Rajkumar emphasised that while GBS is not contagious, timely treatment is crucial. He also stressed the need to raise public awareness about the disease.

Notably, multiple cases of the syndrome have been reported in Maharashtra and Rajasthan. Doctors explain that GBS is an autoimmune disorder that can severely affect the nervous system, leading to paralysis in severe cases.

According to medical experts, though GBS is an autoimmune disorder that can affect the nervous system, with timely and appropriate treatment, most patients recover fully.

GBS is a serious illness that often progresses rapidly, making the patient bedridden in a few days. It is associated with damage to nerves causing severe weakness of limbs, trunk, and face. It is often followed by a bacterial or viral infection (such as diarrhoea causing Campylobacter Jejuni bacteria or viral infections like dengue or chikungunya), that wreaks havoc on the nerves.

In people afflicted with GBS, the immune system mistakenly attacks healthy nerves outside the brain and spinal cord, leading to weakness and, sometimes, paralysis, or even death.

GBS is a very rare and is often triggered by gastrointestinal or respiratory infections.