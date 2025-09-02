TN govt favouring top police officials, alleges AIADMK gen secy

Madurai (Tamil Nadu): AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has questioned the Tamil Nadu government's decision to reward the state police chief with a plum post before his retirement and in appointing an in-charge DGP in his place.

Also, he took potshots at Chief Minister M K Stalin's official trip to Germany and wondered if it was really meant to attract investments to Tamil Nadu.

Terming it as "politically motivated," the posting of Shankar Jiwal, as the first chairman of the newly constituted Fire Commission, three days before his retirement as Director General of Police (on August 31), Palaniswami sought to know why the rules in appointing a new DGP were not followed.

"The state government is aware of the date of retirement of the DGP. Why the government failed to send the list of eligible officers to the Centre to appoint Jiwal's successor?" the former Chief Minister asked on Monday, while addressing a roadshow at Thiruparankundram here as part of his statewide 'Makkalai kapoom, Thamizhagathai meetpom' (protect people, redeem Tamil Nadu) campaign.

Instead, the government appointed an in-charge DGP. "There's no protection for the people and law and order is deteriorating. The government did not function impartially in the appointment of DGP," he alleged and called for steps to appoint a new DGP by following due protocol.

Turning his attention to the Chief Minister, currently on a tour of Germany, Palaniswami said, many chief ministers go abroad to obtain investments, but did the Tamil Nadu chief minister go abroad to obtain investments?"

He said the decade of AIADMK rule in the state brought about economic growth and transformed Tamil Nadu into the number one state. "But, we have the DMK government that claimed to have received several crores of rupees as investment, starting industrial units, and providing jobs. But it is unwilling to present a white paper on the status of investments, and units started after the DMK came to power in 2021," he said.

Palaniswami accused the ruling dispensation of attempting to wind up the Amma Canteens launched by late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa to feed the hungry mouths.

"They are not supplying the essentials to the canteens and are reducing the staff strength. Will they protect the poor? Compare AIADMK rule with the DMK and see the difference," Palaniswami said.

He assured to ensure the construction of concrete houses for the poor, establish a perfume factory in Madurai, and install a statue of Jallikattu bull at Avaniyapuram, famous for the bull taming sport, if his party comes to power in 2026.