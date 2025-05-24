TN to reopen Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme applications from May 29

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government has announced that fresh applications for the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai Scheme will be accepted starting May 29.

This move is aimed at enabling women who were previously deemed ineligible or were unable to apply during the initial phase to now avail themselves of the scheme’s benefits.

The Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai Scheme, a flagship welfare initiative launched in September 2023 by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, provides a monthly financial assistance of Rs. 1,000 to eligible women who are heads of their households.

The scheme was introduced as part of the DMK government’s poll promises and is named after former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, honouring his legacy of championing social welfare and justice.

Currently, Tamil Nadu has around 2.26 crore family ration cards. Of these, 1.14 crore women have been approved for the scheme, while nearly 1.12 crore eligible women remain outside its coverage.

Recognising the significant number of women who have not yet received the benefit, the state government has decided to reopen the application process to bridge this gap.

During a recent cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Stalin emphasised the importance of inclusive implementation and directed that steps be taken to ensure that all deserving women are given another opportunity to apply.

The reapplication window is expected to address grievances from applicants who were initially rejected due to technical issues, documentation errors, or other eligibility constraints.

Officials have been instructed to make the process smooth and accessible, with special camps and help desks likely to be set up across districts to assist women in submitting their applications.

The government is also expected to launch awareness campaigns to inform the public about the reapplication period and updated eligibility guidelines. This renewed push underscores the state’s commitment to empowering women and supporting economically vulnerable households.

The reopening of applications is seen as a vital step towards ensuring that no eligible beneficiary is left behind in the rollout of this landmark welfare scheme.



