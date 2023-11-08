Live
To curb air pollution, Delhi govt mulls idea of artificial rain by Nov 20: Gopal Rai after meeting with IIT-Kanpur experts
New Delhi: In a bid to curb the air pollution in the national Capital, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi Government is mulling the idea of artificial rain through cloud seeding by November 20.
The idea of artificial rain was discussed during a meeting of Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai with IIT-Kanpur experts here on Wednesday.
According to Delhi government officials, the artificial rain could be brought through cloud seeding by November 20 as IIT-Kanpur has submitted a plan to the Delhi Government.
The government said that it will submit the entire plan to the Supreme Court on Friday and will also seek its permission to get the help of the Centre for the same.
Rai took to X and said, “Important meeting with experts from IIT-Kanpur and CII regarding artificial rain to reduce pollution in Delhi in winter.”
He also shared a picture of his meeting with the experts of IIT-Kanpur. Apart from Rai, Delhi Minister Atishi was also present in the meeting.
Speaking to the media after the meeting, Rai said, “We held a meeting with the experts of IIT-Kanpur to discuss bringing artificial rain through cloud seeding if there were 40 per cent clouds or moisture in the atmosphere.”
He said that experts anticipate that such conditions could develop around November 20-21.
“If we get the proposal by tomorrow then we will present it to the Supreme Court as there are a number of permissions required,” he said.
“Even if we see the clouds before November 20 then they can do the pilot project,” he added.
The air quality in the national Capital has dipped to the ‘severe’ category.