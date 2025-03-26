Two more Odisha Cong MLAs suspended

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Assembly Speaker Surama Padhy suspended two more Congress MLAs over "indiscipline" as the House witnessed ruckus and was adjourned four times on Wednesday.

As soon as the House assembled for Question Hour at 10.30 am, the BJD members raised the issue of reservation for ST, SC and OBCs in education and jobs and walked out of the House.

Two Congress MLAs, Taraprasad Bahinipati and Ramesh Jena, who escaped suspension on Tuesday, entered the House on Wednesday and started beating gongs to protest the suspension of 12 members of their party on Tuesday and demanded formation of a House Committee to inquire into the rise in crime against women across the State.

Annoyed over the disturbance created by the two Congress members, government chief whip Saroj Kumar Pradhan moved a motion seeking their suspension and the House adopted it through voice vote. With this, all the 14 Congress MLAs were suspended for seven working days.