Live
- Progress of country, tribals are inter-linked: President Murmu
- FIH Women’s Pro League: England thwart India fightback, win bonus point in shootout
- Metro Railway Kolkata to evacuate stranded rakes from tunnels using battery power
- Controversy Over Congress President’s Remarks on Maha Kumbh Mela
- CM Urges H.D. Deve Gowda to Stand Above Politics for Karnataka’s Water Rights
- Unseeded Kyrian Jacquet upsets second seed Billy Harris to win Delhi Open 2025 singles title
- India headed to become $30-35 trillion economy in next two decades: Piyush Goyal
- Medical Students to Adopt Rural Families as NMC Pushes for Community-Based Learning
- Central Railway runs special trains, improves crowd management for Mahakumbh devotees
- Yamuna's cleaning drive in Delhi: PM Modi's pre-election promise now in action
Just In
Two More Records Set at MahaKumbh, Largest Rudri Path Chanting Completed 11,151 Times Over 33 Days
- Largest Rudri Path Relay Record of 2,642,409 Mantras Set by Vedic Scholars
- Divya Jyoti Ved Mandir Sets Two Historic Records with Largest Vedic Chanting at MahaKumbh
Mahakumbh Nagar: The Divya Jyoti Ved Mandir, an initiative of Divya Jyoti Jagrati Sansthan (DJJS), has set a record and earned a place in the Asia and India Book of Records. These records acknowledge the 33-day non-stop Rudri Path recitation by Brahmgyani Vedic scholars of DJVM. The chanting began on 14th January 2025 at 3:00 AM and concluded on 16th February 2025 at 4:00 AM. During this period, a total of 566 Brahmgyani Vedic scholars recited the Rudra Ashtadhyayi Samhita (Rudri Path) from the Shukla Yajurveda 11,151 times, totalling 2,642,409 mantras for a total of 794 hours.
All the scholars who participated were disciples of Divya Guru Ashutosh Maharaj Ji, who had gathered at the Sector-9 campsite of the Sansthan.
Pramil Dwivedi, Official Adjudicator of Asia and India Book of Record presented the certificate to the President of the Divya Jyoti Jagrati Sansthan, Swami Adityanand, and the Secretary, Swami Narendranand. While sharing his thoughts, Dwivedi said, "The initiative taken by Sansthan in Vedic chanting is commendable. Divya Jyoti Ved Mandir has now been officially honoured with two records. The pure Sanskrit pronunciation and selfless spirit with which these Vedic scholars have set this extraordinary, historic record is truly remarkable. I am confident that this will play a leading role in nurturing and promoting Indian Vedic culture."
Sadhvi Deepa Bharti, in charge of Divya Jyoti Ved Mandir, expressed, "The Sansthan takes pride in being the first spiritual organization to undertake such an extraordinary initiative, a feat never witnessed in history. However, this achievement is not just about setting records; our ultimate goal is to awaken a sense of peace and unity in every heart through Vedic chanting."