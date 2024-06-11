'UP showed the way', Rahul, Priyanka thank votes of Raebareli, Amethi

Raebareli (UP): Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday thanked the people of Raebareli and Amethi for voting for the INDIA bloc and said that it was a vote against "violence, lies, and arrogance".



While Rahul Gandhi won the Lok Sabha elections from Raebareli, in addition to retaining his seat in Kerala's Wayanad, Congress' Kishori Lal Sharma won from Amethi.

Addressing an 'Aabhar Sabha’ here, Rahul Gandhi said that in the recent Lok Sabha elections, people voted against those who planned to change the Constitution.

“People have forced them to touch the Constitution to their foreheads now,” he said.

The Congress MP also said that it was for the first time that different parties across the country fought together as one army and it was Uttar Pradesh that showed them the way.

“You have changed the political narrative of the country. But the work is not over yet. In fact, it has only begun. The BJP lost Ayodhya because not a single person from the poor or weaker sections was present in the consecration ceremony. Ayodhya gave a befitting reply in the elections,” he said.

Rahul Gandhi also said that had Priyanka agreed to contest the Varanasi seat, the results would have been different there.

He also assured the gathering that though he had been elected from Raebareli, he would make sure that Amethi gets whatever Raebareli gets for development.

Speaking on the occasion, Priyanka Gandhi thanked all the leaders and workers of the Congress and Samajwadi Party and said the results have sent a message that the country wants clean politics.

“You have worked hard for us and now we will work with double the strength for you,” she said.

Samajwadi Party leaders were also present on the Congress stage, as Priyanka Gandhi expressed her gratitude to the SP workers.



