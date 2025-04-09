Vikas Anand is new 2nd Secy to Rekha

New Delhi: Senior IAS officer Vikas Anand, a 2002 batch officer with a distinguished career in the Delhi government, has been appointed as the second secretary to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. The appointment was formalized following the approval of the Lieutenant Governor.

This development comes in the wake of a significant administrative reshuffle initiated after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) formed the government in Delhi in February. Initially, the role of secretary to the Chief Minister was assigned to IAS officer Madhurani Tewatia.

Tewatia, who previously belonged to the Madhya Pradesh cadre, was transferred to the AGMUT cadre under special circumstances. She is the widow of senior IPS officer Narendra Singh, who was martyred in Morena. In recognition of her personal loss, the central government facilitated her cadre transfer. Until now, Tewatia had been serving as the sole secretary to the Chief Minister.

With the appointment of Vikas Anand, the Chief Minister will now have two secretaries.

Anand brings with him a strong academic background in electrical engineering, having graduated from Jamia Millia Islamia and later completed an MTech from IIT Delhi.