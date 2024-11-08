Vote for Mahayuti for fast development, oppose MVA which will put brakes: PM tells Maha

Dhule: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday appealed to the voters of Maharashtra to re-elect the Mahayuti alliance comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP to increase the pace of development and oppose the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) which will put brakes on the state’s growth.

PM Modi asserted that the MVA would scrap welfare and development schemes brought out by the Eknath Shinde-led Mahayuti government in the state.

PM Modi, who started his poll campaign from tribal dominated Dhule, said Maharashtra trusts the NDA and will vote for the Mahayuti alliance in the upcoming elections.

“I appeal to you to vote for the Mahayuti so that it will take the progress of Maharashtra to new heights in the next five years. Only the Mahayuti government can provide the good governance that Maharashtra needs.

“On the other hand, the Maha Vikas Aghadi vehicle has neither wheels nor brakes and there is a fight even for sitting on the driver's seat. The Mahayuti government, which has taken several decisions to speed up development, will continue to boost the state’s growth and also promote the development of various sections. But be aware of the Congress and Maha Vikas Aghadi which are against development and bent on putting brakes on the state’s growth,” said the Prime Minister.

He praised the Mahayuti government’s ‘Vachannama (manifesto)’ comprising 10 guarantees covering various sections and claimed that it is being discussed across the country.

“Everyone has their own goal when they enter politics. People like us consider the public as a form of god and have come into politics to serve the people. Whereas for some people the basis of their politics is to 'rob people'. When people like Maha Vikas Aghadi, who have the intention of looting people, come to power, they stop development and indulge in corruption in every scheme,” claimed the Prime Minister.

However, he said that the Mahayuti government has restored Maharashtra's pride and glory while marching on the development path.

The Prime Minister slammed the Congress party for hatching a conspiracy to divide the SCs, STs and OBCs by pitting various castes against each other as the grand old party never desires these communities to develop and progress.

However, he gave a call to remain united and foil the Congress party’s game plan to divide castes.

“Ek hain to safe hain (If you are united you are safe). We have to remain united and foil the dangerous game of Congress and keep moving ahead on the path of development,” he said, amid slogans raised by the people at the rally.

“A dangerous game of pitting one caste against another is being played by the Congress. And this game is being played because the Congress can never see the Dalits, Backward Classes and tribals progressing. This is the history of the Congress,” he said.

The Prime Minister also lashed out at the Congress and the INDIA bloc for the reinstatement of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir while referring to the passage of a resolution in the Assembly there.

“Don’t spearhead Pakistan’s agenda. Don’t speak the language of terrorists. You (Congress and INDIA bloc) will not succeed in your plan till Modi is here,” he warned.

He strongly defended the Centre’s move to abrogate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and thereby implement the BR Ambedkar-penned Constitution there.