‘When we sing, we also sing for them’, CJI pays tribute to soldiers killed in Poonch terror attack

New Delhi : The Chief Justice of India (CJI), D.Y. Chandrachud, on Monday paid tributes to four army personnel who were killed after terrorists ambushed two army vehicles in J&K's Poonch district last week.

Speaking at the Christmas celebrations organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association, Chandrachud said, “We will give up everything, even if it comes to our lives as so many people in our armed forces do in the service of the nation.

"We lost four of our members of the armed forces two days ago. So, just as we celebrate Christmas, let us not forget about those who are on the borders giving up their lives to protect our nation. When we sing, we also sing for them in celebration."

The CJI, who was present with other judges of the apex court, sang Christmas carols on the occasion.

On December 21, two vehicles of the army, including a Gypsy and a truck, came under terrorist fire in the Dera Ki Gali area in Poonch’s Bafliaz, in which at least four soldiers were killed and two others were injured.