Fadnavis Recommended My Name Last Time, I've Returned the Favor: Eknath Shinde

Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra’s Chief Minister-elect, met Governor CP Radhakrishnan today to formally stake the claim for forming the government. During a media briefing after the meeting, Fadnavis shed light on his discussions with Eknath Shinde, providing insight into the recent uncertainty surrounding the CM post. Fadnavis thanked Shinde, saying, "Yesterday, I requested Eknath Shinde to remain in the cabinet... The Chief Minister's position is just a technicality between us. We have always made decisions together and will continue to do so."

Shinde, who previously served as Chief Minister in 2022 following a split with the Shiv Sena, reciprocated Fadnavis' gesture, saying, "Two-and-a-half years ago, Fadnavis recommended my name for CM. This time, we recommend his name." Shinde, who had briefly retreated to his village in Satara and was later hospitalized for a "routine check-up," emphasized his readiness to not obstruct BJP's decision on leadership.

The two leaders' meeting cleared the path for Fadnavis' selection as Chief Minister during a BJP legislators' meeting, ending a two-week suspense that had invited criticism from opposition parties. Despite the BJP's overwhelming majority in the recent elections, Shinde's faction of Shiv Sena had pushed for his reappointment as Chief Minister, citing the success of their welfare schemes in the state's victory. However, Fadnavis emerged as the consensus candidate, with support from key allies, including Ajit Pawar.

While Shinde has yet to confirm his role in the new government, sources suggest that his silence on cabinet positions may signal potential friction. Meanwhile, Fadnavis maintained a composed demeanor, noting that the Governor had accepted their claim to form the government and confirmed the swearing-in ceremony for December 5 at 5:30 pm, which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

With the alliance securing a landslide victory in the state elections, winning 230 out of 288 seats, the focus now shifts to the finalization of cabinet positions, expected later today.